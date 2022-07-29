July 30, 2022

A Long March 5B rocket launches Tianhe, the core module of China

Another Chinese missile will crash to Earth on Saturday. What is the danger?

Cheryl Riley July 29, 2022 5 min read

The main stage of China’s Long March 5B missile is set to return to Earth uncontrollably next week, in a re-entry that China is closely tracking and says poses little risk.

The 25-ton (23 metric tons) rocket stage, which was launched on July 24, is expected to re-enter the Wentian lab’s cabin module to the unfinished Tiangong Space Station in China. Earth On July 30 at 7:24 p.m. ET, increase or take 16 hours, according to researchers at The Aerospace Corporation’s Center for the Study of Orbital and Return Debris (Opens in a new tab).

