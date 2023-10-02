Apple identifies issues that cause iPhone 15 to overheat

Estimated reading time: 1-2 minutes

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has identified some issues that could cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected, including a bug in iOS 17 software that will be fixed in an upcoming update.

After complaints that the new phones became too warm, Apple said the device may feel warm for the first few days “after setting up or restoring the device due to increased background activity.”

“There is another issue related to some recent updates to third-party applications that are causing increased load on the system,” Apple said on Saturday, adding that it is working with application developers on fixes that are in the process of being implemented.

Third-party apps causing the issue include Asphalt 9; meta instagram; And Uber, according to the company. Instagram already fixed the issue in its app on September 27.

Upcoming iOS 17 bug fix will no longer reduce performance for iPhone temperature handling.

The company, which is headquartered in Cupertino, California, said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do not suffer from overheating due to the design, but rather the new titanium casings lead to improved heat dissipation compared to previous stainless steel models.

Apple also said the issue is not related to safety or risk of injury, and will not affect the phone’s long-term performance.

×

Latest business stories