NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) – Apple Inc (AAPL.O) On Tuesday, it added 5G connectivity to the low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple’s move to power its devices with in-house designed microprocessors.

Pricing for the new Studio desktop starts at $3,999 with the new M1 Ultra chip. The iPad Air also got the Apple M1 chip that was developed for laptops.

“Apple’s silicon strategy is the key point,” said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research. “Apple is expanding its internal semiconductor capabilities to power a broader range of richer devices from the affordable iPhone SE to the most powerful Mac Studio product.”

Apple’s Mac Pro still runs on Intel Corp. processors.

Apple raised the iPhone SE price slightly to $429 from $399 for the previous model. The new phone starts shipping on March 18th. read more

The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competitors, a 4.7-inch Retina display and a home button with Touch ID.

“This is important for our existing users who want a smaller iPhone at a great value,” said CEO Tim Cook.

The new iPhone SE will meet the needs of consumers looking for a budget 5G device, and it may be especially popular given the economic uncertainty caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said Nabila Popal, an analyst at IDC.

“A cheaper iPhone with 5G technology is good news for Apple, especially in these times of uncertainty,” Bhopal said.

Bhopal added that the demand for larger screens could negatively affect iPhone SE sales. Some consumers may instead opt for older iPhone models with larger screens in the same price range.

The M1 Ultra is built by connecting two M1 Max chips and is eight times faster than the M1 chips. It will be its first use in a Mac Studio Creative PC with a professional focus.

Apple will offer two versions of the Mac Studio, one with the M1 Max chip and the other using the M1 Ultra chip.

Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the M1 Max chip and $3,999 for the M1 Ultra laptop.

Apple also introduced a new monitor called Studio Display that can be paired with any Mac, including the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro models, and is priced at $1,599.

Apple shares are nearly flat on the day in the middle of the afternoon.

The company, which is expanding its services and other products, also said its Apple TV + product will begin showing Major League Baseball games on Friday nights. The weekly double title will be available in eight countries.

The new iPad Air gets its first update in two years with a new design, 5G connectivity, and the M1, which is popular in MacBooks. The starting price is $599 left and will be available from March 18th.

The new iPad Air also features a 12MP front camera.

Apple also announced new iPhone 13 models with two new colors, including Alpine Green.

During the show, Cook did not mention the conflict in Ukraine. Apple said on March 1 that it was temporarily halting all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion. Russian state media, RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the Apple Store outside of Russia. Read more

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special operation.”

