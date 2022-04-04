April 2022 Amazon Buy 2, Get 1 Free Direct Sale, Video Games & More

Consumers can now take advantage of Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale just launched on Amazon in April 2022.

This promotion comes on the heels of a Similar promotion at Target that we recently reported. Other than video games, some other categories such as board games and children’s books are included.

A handful of Switch titles are already on Amazon sale. Some of the highlights include Shin Megami Tensei V, Ori: The Collection, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the recently released Crystar. Mix and match with other platforms – PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, S and PS4 – as well as other categories.

History told us – based on previous purchase 2, get 1 free deal – that Amazon will be updating its selection over the next few days. If some notable Switch additions pop up, we’ll be sure to let you know by updating this post.

Take advantage of Amazon Buy 2, get 1 free sale for April 2022 here. An end date has not been set, but it should run until April 9.

Nintendo Everything is a participant in the Amazon affiliate program. The website may receive partial commission through orders placed from this retailer.

Related