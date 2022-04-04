Pokemon Go 12 km egg chart, April 2022

Trainers, the 12-kilometer Egg Pool has been changed, and there are now new Pokémon hatching from within 12 kilometers from Strange Eggs.

Pokemon Go’s 12 km are also known as Strange or Red Eggs, and to get one you have to beat one of the Go Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff or Sierra. Please keep in mind that you must have enough space to get one.

with start file All-Hands Rocket Retreat Event In Pokemon Go, the 12-kilometre Strange Egg has changed, and there are new Pokemon currently hatching from within 12 kilometers of the egg. The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event runs from April 3, 2022 to April 7, 2022, and now is the perfect time to start hatching 12 km eggs and get the new Pokemon Salandit.

However, let’s take a look at the new 12 km Egg Slots and what Shiny Pokemon can hatch.

12 km Eggs Pokemon Go April 2022

Absol (can be glossy)

Deino (can be glossy)

Larvitar (can be glossy)

Bancham

Bonyard

salandet

Sandel

slim

Skorupi (can be shiny)

Skrelp

vulabi (can be glossy)

Note: Only female Salandit can develop into Salazzle. Salandit has a 12.5% ​​rate of being female in eggs, which means that only 1/8 of a hatched Salandit can develop.

Team Go Rocket leaders Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, and Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni are back using different formations of Shadow Pokemon. We must beat them and save Shadow Pokemon before it’s too late. You can find a file New Shadow Pokemon decks and best counters are here.

