ASUS confirms Radeon RX 7900 XTX / XT TUF Gaming clock speeds

ASUS Radeon RX 7900 Series TUF Gaming specifications are now official

ASUS has become the first motherboard partner to fully confirm clock speeds for dedicated Radeon RX 7900 GPUs.

As reported last month, ASUS was the first company to unveil dedicated Radeon RX 7900 GPUs. These TUF gaming cards are based on the 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT storage units with a custom 3.6-slot triple-fan design and are also equipped with three 8-pin power connectors. ASUS has now confirmed the clock speeds that will apply to each of the four announced models.

The official ASUS specification lists the so-called “default” mode and “OC” mode. The latter is the highest official specification that can be implemented through ASUS software called GPU Tweak. For this reason, it should not be considered an “out of the box” specification, but rather the highest validated clock speed that is officially supported and will not affect the warranty.

As a reminder, the Radeon RX 7900 XT default game clock is 2300MHz and the boost clock goes up to 2500MHz. For the Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU, this is 2000MHz and 2400MHz respectively.

ASUS TUF RX 7900 Series Specifications, Source: ASUS

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition

OC mode: up to 2615MHz (Boost Clock) +4.6% up to 2455 MHz (Game Clock) +6.7%

default mode: up to 2565MHz (Boost Clock) + 2.6% Up to 2395MHz (Game Clock) +4.1%



ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition

OC mode: up to 2535MHz (Boost Clock) +5.6% up to 2175 MHz (Game Clock) +8.7%

default mode: up to 2500MHz (Boost Clock) +4.1% up to 2130 MHz (Game Clock) +6.5%



The OC version of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming GPU has a default clock of 2565MHz, which is 2.6% (increased) of factory overclocking. However, in OC mode, the frequency is 4.6% higher than AMD’s specifications. Meanwhile, the RX 7900 XT TUF OC is slightly overclocked. By default, it ships with a 2500MHz clock, which is 4.1% higher than specs, while OC mode applies 5.6% overclocking through software.

Gaming clocks are higher, but with proper cooling, it’s more likely to see the GPU hit its boost clock rather than its game clock. In general, these performance upgrades are similar to the Radeon RX 6900 XT TUF OC Gaming GPUs, but it’s worth noting that ASUS has a higher TUF TOP version with a higher overclock.

source: ASUS 7900XT TUF OCAnd the ASUS 7900 XTX TUF OC





