Austin Matthews and David Pasternak are among the 12 All-Star Game votes

Toronto Maple Leafs star Austin Mathews Boston Bruins scorer David Pasternak They are among the last 12 players voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fans.

The NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition will take place at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Florida, February 3-4. The All-Star Game will once again feature a 3v3 tournament between 11 teams representing the four divisions of the league.

The NHL changed its All-Star selection format this weekend. In previous seasons, the fans voted for four captains and the NHL selected the rest of the players.

For this season’s All-Star Game, NHL hockey operations selected the first 32 players, one from each team, and the fans voted on the last 12 players. The first group of 32 players was revealed on 5 January. Fan voting took place online from January 5-17 on the league’s official website and on Twitter, where fans voted using players’ names, handles, and hashtags from January 12-14.

According to the NHL voting totals, the final all-stars are:

Department of the Atlantic

Matthews, C., Toronto Maple Leafs

Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

Andrey Vasilevskygee, Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan department

Ilya SorokinG, New York Islanders

Artemy PanarinLW, New York Rangers

Adam FoxD, New York Rangers

Central Division

Conor HellbwickGee, Winnipeg Jets

Mikko RantanenRW, Colorado Avalanche

Nathan McKinnonC, Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

Leon DrystelC, Edmonton Oilers

Stuart SkinnerG, Edmonton Oilers

Bo HorvatC, Vancouver Canucks

The Rangers, Oilers, and Avalanche each have three representatives in the event. The Florida Panthers host will only have one player in the game: a forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The NHL All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on February 3 on ESPN. The NHL All-Star Game takes place at 3 p.m. ET on February 4 on ABC.