Austin Matthews and David Pasternak are among the 12 All-Star Game votes

Toronto Maple Leafs star Austin Mathews Boston Bruins scorer David Pasternak They are among the last 12 players voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fans.
The NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition will take place at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Florida, February 3-4. The All-Star Game will once again feature a 3v3 tournament between 11 teams representing the four divisions of the league.
The NHL changed its All-Star selection format this weekend. In previous seasons, the fans voted for four captains and the NHL selected the rest of the players.
For this season’s All-Star Game, NHL hockey operations selected the first 32 players, one from each team, and the fans voted on the last 12 players. The first group of 32 players was revealed on 5 January. Fan voting took place online from January 5-17 on the league’s official website and on Twitter, where fans voted using players’ names, handles, and hashtags from January 12-14.
According to the NHL voting totals, the final all-stars are:
Department of the Atlantic
Matthews, C., Toronto Maple Leafs
Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
Andrey Vasilevskygee, Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan department
Ilya SorokinG, New York Islanders
Artemy PanarinLW, New York Rangers
Adam FoxD, New York Rangers
Central Division
Conor HellbwickGee, Winnipeg Jets
Mikko RantanenRW, Colorado Avalanche
Nathan McKinnonC, Colorado Avalanche
Pacific Division
Leon DrystelC, Edmonton Oilers
Stuart SkinnerG, Edmonton Oilers
Bo HorvatC, Vancouver Canucks
The Rangers, Oilers, and Avalanche each have three representatives in the event. The Florida Panthers host will only have one player in the game: a forward Matthew Tkachuk.
The NHL All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on February 3 on ESPN. The NHL All-Star Game takes place at 3 p.m. ET on February 4 on ABC.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Schedule the divisional round and aftermath, round kick-off times, watch live streams and more
RAFAEL NADAL: Due to injury, what happens after the 22-time Grand Slam winner exits the Australian Open?
Ohio State ties the longest losing streak of the Chris Holtman era with a 63-60 defeat to Nebraska