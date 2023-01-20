January 20, 2023

Saints win appeal, Cameron Jordan slams failure to investigate before being fined for fake injury

Joy Love January 20, 2023 2 min read

Getty Images

The Saints were acquitted in their appeal for NFL discipline after a defensive end Cameron Jordan He was accused of faking an injury, and now Jordan is questioning the league’s process on the matter.

Jordan The appeal won Of the $50,000 fine, and according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen won an appeal with a $50,000 fine, coach Dennis Allen won a $100,000 fine and Saints franchise won an appeal with a $350,000 fine.

Jordan told the Associated Press that the NFL reviewed his medical records during the appeals process, but that should have happened before the fines were issued.

“There needs to be a due process before a fine can be announced,” Jordan said. “They announced that they would fine me $50,000 and my team $500,000 in total before the appeals process or until the situation was investigated.”

The incident in question occurred during the Saints’ loss to the Pirates in December. After the Buccaneers were stopped on third down, it looked like their offense was rushing to the line of scrimmage to try to go quickly on fourth down. Jordan fell to the ground, causing an injury time out, after which the Buccaneers punted. The league thought Jordan was faking it.

But the Saints said that when Jordan went to the sidelines, he immediately sought treatment from a coach for a foot injury, and that Jordan went to the team’s facility every day that week, even though the players were out because the Saints were on their way, getting treatment on the field. introduce it.

Saints win appeal, Cameron Jordan slams failure to investigate before being fined for fake injury

