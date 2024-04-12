Black Running Crew Files Federal Discrimination Suit Against Boston Marathon and Newton Police – Boston 25 News

The lawsuit, filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of TrailblazHers Run, asks the court to “enjoin racial profiling and harassment against the running group and its members.” The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Boston seeks compensation for emotional distress and trauma caused by last year's events. incident.

“Today, we are sending a clear message to the UK Airports Authority and to all police departments along Marathon Road: the law does not tolerate racial profiling,” Merian Albert, senior staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement on Friday. “We are prepared to seek immediate court intervention if the BAA or local police engage in the type of discriminatory behavior to which spectators of color were subjected last year in Newton.”

Last April, the Boston Athletic Association issued an apology over the matter, saying they should have done more to create a more welcoming and supportive environment along the 26.2-mile race course. Black members of two running clubs, PIONEERS Run Crew and TrailblazHers Run Co, said they were discriminated against by police with “surveillance and aggressive treatment” while watching the 2023 Boston Marathon.

The Boston Athletic Association issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit on Friday: “We are confident that the BAA and our partners are prepared for the Boston Marathon, which welcomes 30,000 participants and spectators and eight cities and towns along the route. We are focused on creating a happy experience for everyone. Although the BAA is… “We are aware of the complaint, but we have not yet had the opportunity to review it.”

This week, the Boston Athletic Association issued another statement in response to media questions about a Jan. 17 letter sent by Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Jack Fleming to Westwood Police Chief Jeff Silva, who serves as head of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.

The Boston Athletic Association said in a statement that the apology was an acknowledgment of the role played by the police. “The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) simply did not do a good job last year of communicating the long-standing policy that we needed a clear path — free of spectators or other disruptions — to ensure the 30,000 participants could get through,” Fleming said in that statement. On an obstacle-free trail for 26.2 miles.

“By not communicating this policy clearly and consistently or setting clear boundaries around where spectators can watch racing, we have done a disservice to all spectators and the police we rely on to help maintain a clear course,” the BAA statement said. “We appreciated the opportunity to review these issues with all parties and accept responsibility for our role. We are doing everything we can to ensure that policies are clear ahead of this year’s race and that everyone can enjoy an enjoyable race day.

“My letter to the D.C. Code Enforcement Council focused on the important role they play and recognizing this omission in our messaging,” Fleming said.

Frances Ramirez, founder of TrailblazHers, said in a statement that she took issue with the apology the Boston Athletic Association recently issued to police last year.

“This is completely the opposite,” Ramirez said. “They should apologize to us — the spectators of color who were racially profiled and harassed. The BAA clearly agreed with the discrimination we witnessed last year. BAA CEO Jack Fleming’s failure to acknowledge the Boston Running Collaborative, a group of BIPOC running crews and leaders Boston created by BAA, during a recent news interview, was insulting and insulting to the work we have done together.

On race day, Mike Raimi posted a video on YouTube showing a heavy police presence along the route at mile 21 along Commonwealth Avenue. In the video, Remy said Newton officers on patrol bikes blocked a group of primarily black spectators from the marathon course.

“TrailblazHers established a cheering section at Mile 21 of the Marathon Course in Newton with over 100 spectators, most of whom were people of color,” Lawyers for Civil Rights said in a statement, adding that the group gathered with food and music. and banners and candy to encourage fellow runners and “build community and celebrate the joy of the Boston Marathon like everyone else.”

“What followed was disturbing: several hours of police barricades, surveillance, harassment, and escalation, when the NDP — at the request and approval of the BAA — targeted black spectators and formed a human barrier separating them from the stadium,” Lawyers for Civil Rights said. . “The police physically separated the plaintiffs and their members from the runners, obstructed their vision, and prevented them from seeing the passing runners.”

“Additional NPD officers on motorcycles were stationed behind spectators, detaining people in the Colorful Joy Zone. The Black Running Crew and its members were surrounded by police and officers rejected several attempts to de-escalate,” Lawyers for Civil Rights said.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said in a statement that he learned of the lawsuit filed against him and the department less than 72 hours before the marathon.

“After reviewing the complaint, I unequivocally object to the contents of the document as presented,” he said. “I stand by my decisions that day and, most importantly, I stand by our officers who acted appropriately, respectfully and as expected. This year we will once again focus on ensuring everyone stays safe on Marathon Monday, and I look forward to a great event for everyone.”

Meanwhile, according to Lawyers for Civil Rights, “white spectators at nearby sites who engaged in the same celebratory activities — considered standard for Marathon Day — received no response from the BAA or police. They were allowed to enjoy the public event in peace.”

“I am extremely disappointed in the lack of attention the BAA has given our cause,” Liz Rock, founder of TrailblazHers, said in a statement. “Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to make running accessible to BIPOC runners in Boston, and we expected the BAA to be a partner in this endeavor. But Their actions did not live up to their words.”

According to civil rights attorneys, TrailblazeHers was formed to increase diversity in Boston's elite running community. The group includes more than 2,500 BIPOC runners.

