Bobby Kotik has been re-elected to the Activision Blizzard Board of Directors

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotik has been re-elected to the company’s Board of Directors for another year. The decision was made as a result of the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 21, the result of which can be read in full over here.

Activision Blizzard has been implicated in numerous allegations related to Alleged misconduct in the workplace occur within the company. Blizzard President J. Allen Brack, Which was specifically named in the initial lawsuithe resigned less than two weeks after those initial allegations in July 2021. In November, more than 1,300 Activision Blizzard employees Sign a petition calling for Kotik to resign. Recently, the company’s board of directors came to the conclusion that there was “no evidence” of any reported harassment against colleagues that the company’s management condones.

Other companies, including Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft – and are In the process of acquiring Call of Duty publisher for $68.7 billion – You have Expressed concern On continuous reports of misconduct. Activision Blizzard has been hit by multiple lawsuits Last time in March 2022highlighting that 700 incidents of sexual harassment and discrimination were reported within the company’s environment called “Frat Boy”.

Kotick previously stated that he would be open to quitting if persistent issues were not resolved “quickly”. Earlier this year the company arrived $18 million settlement for one of the procedures you encountered. Reports suggested That Kotick may leave the company once the Microsoft deal is completed. Activision Blizzard’s board appears satisfied with Kotick’s performance and handling of the recent scandals.

Other details included in the report The Board’s recent votes include rejecting the “Shareholder Proposal for the Nomination of an Employee Representative Director”.

