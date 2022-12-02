December 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor and former football pro, has died at the age of 56

Roxanne Bacchus December 2, 2022 2 min read

Brad William Henke, the former soccer player-turned-acter who had roles in Orange Is the New Black and Justified, has passed away. He was 56 years old.

His management team confirmed to Fox News Digital that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday.

“Brad was an amazing, kind person with a real passion for acting,” Sherri Cohen said in an email. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time.”

David Robinson, star of “Most Wanted Dog,” has died at the age of 50

Brad William Henke of “Orange is the New Black” passed away on Tuesday at the age of 56.
(Michael Tran)

Hinkie’s acting career began in 1996, but his first big role was on the sitcom “Nikki” in the early 2000s. He worked on “Lost” and appeared in “CSI” in addition to his work in the movies.

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. embodied. Found, a man accused of dumping his body

Henke had roles in “Must Love Dogs,” “World Trade Center,” and “Pacific Rim.”

He recently starred as Captain Don Kubik in an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

The defensive line was first drafted by the New York Giants in 1989 after playing college football at the University of Arizona.

Brad William Henke became an actor after retiring from the NFL in 1994.

Brad William Henke became an actor after retiring from the NFL in 1994.
(Getty Images)

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Brad William Henke appeared in the TV series "Lost."

Brad William Henke appeared in the TV series ‘Lost’.
(Getty Images)

Henke went on to play with the Denver Broncos and appeared in Super Bowl XXIV. The soccer star retired in 1994 after suffering multiple injuries. He moved to Los Angeles hoping to start an apprenticeship, but instead found himself in the Hollywood industry after attending a commercial casting call for “big guys,” according to this family.

See also  Godzilla and Evangelion form a new Japanese cinematic world

Henk is survived by his mother Tammy, his sister Annette, his wife Sonia, his stepson Aaden, his daughter Lisa, his granddaughter Amira, and hundreds of friends, fellow actors, and students. He died at the hands of his father, Bill, who paid tribute to his professional name.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Actor Brad William Henke attends the Cleveland Browns game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2015.

Actor Brad William Henke attends the Cleveland Browns game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2015.
(Getty Images)

Fox News Digital’s Lauren Overholtz contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send your story tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Kanye West Admits He ‘Loves’ Hitler During Shocking Alex Jones Interview

December 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

‘Orange Is The New Black’ actor Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56

December 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Rings of Power Reprise Leading Role for Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

December 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor and former football pro, has died at the age of 56

December 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Spotting a meteor over Pittsburgh

December 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2022 World Cup highlights: South Korea lead Portugal; Both progress

December 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fans aren’t sure if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet improves on anything

December 2, 2022 Len Houle