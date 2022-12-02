Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor and former football pro, has died at the age of 56

Brad William Henke, the former soccer player-turned-acter who had roles in Orange Is the New Black and Justified, has passed away. He was 56 years old.

His management team confirmed to Fox News Digital that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday.

“Brad was an amazing, kind person with a real passion for acting,” Sherri Cohen said in an email. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time.”

Hinkie’s acting career began in 1996, but his first big role was on the sitcom “Nikki” in the early 2000s. He worked on “Lost” and appeared in “CSI” in addition to his work in the movies.

Henke had roles in “Must Love Dogs,” “World Trade Center,” and “Pacific Rim.”

He recently starred as Captain Don Kubik in an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

The defensive line was first drafted by the New York Giants in 1989 after playing college football at the University of Arizona.

Henke went on to play with the Denver Broncos and appeared in Super Bowl XXIV. The soccer star retired in 1994 after suffering multiple injuries. He moved to Los Angeles hoping to start an apprenticeship, but instead found himself in the Hollywood industry after attending a commercial casting call for “big guys,” according to this family.

Henk is survived by his mother Tammy, his sister Annette, his wife Sonia, his stepson Aaden, his daughter Lisa, his granddaughter Amira, and hundreds of friends, fellow actors, and students. He died at the hands of his father, Bill, who paid tribute to his professional name.

Fox News Digital’s Lauren Overholtz contributed to this report.