Kanye West Admits He ‘Loves’ Hitler During Shocking Alex Jones Interview

Subscribe to the evening email address to receive your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for free usa evening address email

Shame rapper Kanye West admitted “I love Hitler” He and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes have also been interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

West, who was dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga after a string of anti-Semitic comments, has repeatedly praised Nazi Leader during his appearance on the program Thursday morning.

Despite Jones’ efforts to say he didn’t think West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut through and insisted he admired the man who oversaw the murder of some 6 million Jews.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be Satanic,” said Jones Lust, wearing a black hoodie over his face in the studio.

But West was not ready to accept Jones’ attempt to denounce Nazism.

West replied, “Well, I see good things about Hitler, too.”

“Jews… love everybody, and the Jewish people won’t tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we do to you through contracts, and you can love what we pay with pornography, but this guy who invented the highways, invented the microphone I use as a musician, you can’t Saying out loud that this person did anything well and you’re done with it.

“I’m done with ratings. Everyone has something of value to put on the table, especially Hitler.”

John went on to tell the rapper that he had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show came to a commercial hiatus, Jones told him he didn’t like Nazis or Hitler, to which West shockingly replied, “I love Hitler”.

West, who plans to run for president in 2024, later added: “They did good things too, we have to stop opposing the Nazis all the time.”

He added, “The Jewish media made us feel that the Nazis and Hitler offered nothing of value to the world.”

After the harrowing interview, A.J Republican Twitter account The House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet that read, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” The tweet was posted in October, and the account has been under pressure to remove the tweet as West continues to make anti-Semitic remarks.

During the interview on Thursday, West also brought a net and a bottle of Yoohoo chocolate milk, apparently in an attempt to mock Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu.

This came a day after the Israeli politician said that Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting with West and Fuentes was a “mistake”.

“I have denounced Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks. I think President Trump’s decision to have dinner with this person is wrong and misplaced. He shouldn’t do that. I think he made a mistake. I hope it won’t happen again.” American journalist Barry Weiss.

A number of celebrities denounced West’s statements, Including frozen Star Josh Gadwho is jewish

“It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me,” he wrote on Twitter. He has 30 million followers listening to his madness on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform.

“No one who says ‘I love Hitler’ should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”

Jon Stewart summed up his reaction without directly mentioning West: