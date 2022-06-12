Celibacy, the appointment of women … Spanish Catholics want to discuss the future of the clergy

Many questions in this regard are to be submitted to the Vatican next year.

According to a document released on Saturday, Spanish Catholics want Rome to consider discussions about the future of the clergy, including celibacy and the appointment of women and married men. The text was released by a conference of 600 Spanish bishops in Madrid.

It was drawn up after consultation with more than 215,000 people, mainly ordinary people but also priests and bishops. These proposals will be documented and submitted to the Council of Bishops to be held at the Vatican next year.

“Reviewing the Role of Women”

“They emphasize the need to examine in detail the question of the celibacy of priests and the appointment of married people. The appointment of women also arose “.Noting that these questions are raised only in certain dioceses, the document states.

It also emphasizes the need “Reconsidering the role of women in the church” to give them “greater leadership and greater responsibility”. Divorced or remarried or transgender people also need “more attention”.

The document was released by a panel of independent experts just months after lawmakers approved Spain’s first official inquiry into child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

