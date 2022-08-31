Emma Raducano, from She won the US Open last year As a little-known qualifier who turns 18 without dropping a single set, she will not defend her title this year after losing in the first round to Alizee Cornet on Tuesday night.

For Cornet, the 32-year-old French seed and 40th, the 6-3, 6-3, win was her second surprise win the following year. I bothered #1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the third round of Wimbledon. Cornet had the best Grand Slam result of her career earlier this year at the Australian Open, reaching the quarter-finals. Before losing to Daniel Collinswho went to reach the final.

For Raducanu, now 19, the loss came in what was A challenging year Her in the Grand Slam tournaments. Radocano reached only the second round in each of the top three, losing to Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open, Alexandra Sasnovic at the French Open, and Caroline Garcia at Wimbledon.