Despite not respecting the “truce”, Christmas was celebrated in Kyiv

8:25 am

A dozen Ukrainian start-ups are at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the goal of helping their country succeed both economically and on the battlefield. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, no Russian companies were allowed to present their inventions, while a large number of consumer electronics companies welcomed the group with open arms.

The start-up fund has chosen to highlight military technology, with the launch of drone-focused “hackathons” where engineers exchange ideas that can be easily replicated in the field. But war is not the only theme: the small Ukrainian robot Nanit, for example, makes it possible to teach electronics and computer coding, which is especially necessary for jobs in the field.

Many Ukrainian start-ups at CES are focused on saving the planet as much as their country. Relief Paper is proud to be the world’s leading manufacturer of bags, boxes and other cardboard made from dead leaves. The copies provided are no different from regular paper products and the company ensures that they break quickly. Start-up Rekawa turns coffee grounds into disposable cups with lids and packaging, all of which are biodegradable.