October 2, 2022

Developer Toree 3D brings Super Kiwi 64 to Switch eShop in December

Len Houle October 2, 2022

Earlier this year while highlighting the Nintendo Life indie, 3D Tori And the Tori 2 Developer Siactro has revealed that it will introduce a new 3D platformer and Collect-a-thon Super Kiwi 64 Coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

Now it’s locked in a release window – revealing that this new N64-inspired 3D game will launch on the Switch eShop sometime in December 2022. Gamers can look forward to “low-key retro looks of the late ’90s,” and plenty of system capabilities. Great basic and levels that can be completed in any order.

As part of this, he will also be brought in Benny Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 14th. This is a precursor to the Super Kiwi 64 and is described as a 2D vertical platformer, with an appearance previously introduced in the early 1990s. Here’s a look at it in action:

While you wait for these two games to arrive – Toree 3D and Toree 2 are well worth a look, if you haven’t played them already. It also offers some old style platforms which are really good too.

What do you think of the latest Super Kiwi 64 movie trailer? What about the introduction? Comment below.

