Disney Plus with ads will keep breaks for four minutes per hour

When the ad-supported Disney Plus plan is rolled out later this year, it will reportedly run four-minute ads on movies or shows lasting an hour or less, according to reports from diverse And The Wall Street Journal.

Like diverse This suggests that this would cause Disney to run fewer advertisements per hour than some of its competitors. NBC’s Peacock runs no more than five minutes of ads per hour of content, while HBO Max runs four minutes of ads per hour. Even the number of Disney Plus ads planned is outpacing Disney-owned Hulu, which runs anywhere from nine to 12 ads in an hour.

As for the ad content itself, the company is said to be taking a cautious approach to maintaining its family-friendly image. Disney is not just about excluding ads that may contain adult themes, such as anything related to alcohol or politics – miscellaneous It states that it will not accept any ads if it is from an entertainment competitor as well.

Disney plans to remove ads from all shows if they are used by Kids Profile also. According to sources familiar with the situation, diverse That Disney will remove ads on shows intended for a preschool audience, even when the user does not have a children’s profile.

in March , Disney has announced that it will launch a cheaper, ad-supported ad in the US in late 2022, which will become available later to other countries next year. There are no details on the cost of the cheapest option – Disney Plus currently costs $7.99 per month without ads. Disney It says it added 7.9 million new subscribers In the past quarter, its subscriber base has increased to about 44 million people in the United States and Canada.

As the number of Disney Plus subscribers continues to grow, the number of Netflix subscribers has shrunk (although there are still 74.58 million subscribers in the US and Canada). The broadcast giant has lost subscribers For the first time in more than a decade in the last quarter of the year, it has already devised some plans to win back users. Note to employees that Netflix may be Introduce an ad-supported category Sometime this year, the Like Disney Plusit’s also Working on the live broadcast option. Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix, has spoken of cracking down on password sharing in order to make money off of free streaming (which is to the dismay of users), which could happen at the same time as Netflix rolls out an ad-supported layer.