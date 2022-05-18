The She-Hulk series gets its first trailer and Disney Plus release date

The first She-Hulk trailer is here and confirms that Previously Leaked Release Date August 17th to Disney Plus a series.

The trailer begins with some words of advice from veteran superhero Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who we see as the Hulk – specifically the Professor Hulk character he introduced in Avengers: Endgame – For the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Most importantly, we finally got our first look at Tatiana Maslany as Emeritus Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters.

Walters is a reluctant superhero who just wants to be an ordinary, off-the-shelf lawyer, dates and enjoys time with her friends, but she has a familiar and terrifying problem: she turns into a She-Hulk when she’s angry or scared. Of course, as the only known human to have experience with this thing, her cousin Bruce Banner arrives at some point to show her the ropes.

In the comicsShe-Hulk is a member of The Avengers’ current roster of superheroes, but makes it clear in the trailer that she’s not interested in joining the ranks of Hulk, Captain America, and Thor.

However, there wouldn’t be a TV series if she just walked out of that life and kept trying to quell her anger to avoid embarrassing dinner dates. It’s not clear exactly what happens to change her mind, but it’s clear that at some point in the series she’ll use her powers against some bad guys.

Catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when it begins airing on Disney Plus starting August 17th.