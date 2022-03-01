Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) earnings miss for the fourth quarter of 2021, CEO Rich Allison retires

An employee holds an order for a customer at Domino’s Pizza in Detroit.

Domino’s Pizza On Tuesday, it announced a revised C-suite and quarterly results that beat expectations in most metrics, sending shares down sharply.

The pizza chain reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that didn’t live up to analyst expectations and also announced that CEO Rich Allison is planning to retire. Chief Operating Officer and US President Russell Weiner will succeed him as company president, effective May 1.

The company’s shares were down 8% in pre-market trading before paring pre-market losses.

Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street was expecting, based on an analyst survey by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $4.25 vs. $4.28 expected

$4.25 vs. $4.28 expected Revenues: $1.34 billion vs. $1.38 billion forecast

The pizza chain reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.7 million, or $4.25 per share, up from $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $4.28.

Net sales It fell 1% to $1.34 billion, missing expectations of $1.38 billion. The company said currency fluctuations, an additional week in 2020, and advertising incentives from promotions contributed to the decline in revenue in the fourth quarter.

US store sales rose just 1% in the quarter, weighed down by the poor performance of Domino-owned restaurants. Analysts had expected same-store sales to grow 2.9%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Outside the United States, the series’ performance has also disappointed. International store sales rose 1.8% in the quarter, below StreetAccount’s estimate of 6.6%.