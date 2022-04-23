Elon Musk tweeted that he confronted Bill Gates about short selling Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he confronted fellow billionaire Bill Gates about whether or not he was selling Tesla stock. Musk appears here at the grand opening ceremony of Tesla Giga Texas maker “Cyber ​​Rodeo” on April 7, 2022.

Elon Musk accuse Microsoft founding partner Bill Gates short sale Tesla.

In a tweet Friday, the Tesla CEO admitted that he asked Gates if he was short selling shares of the electric car maker. When investors sell shares, they are betting that the price of the asset will fall.

“I heard from several people at TED that Gates still has half a billion dollars for Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not so secret,” Musk said in a tweet.

He was responding to a Twitter user’s question About whether a screenshot of a supposed text conversation between billionaires is real.

The Tesla boss’ response was, “Yes, but I didn’t leak it to the New York Times. They must have gotten it through friends of friends.”

In a text exchange, which cannot be independently verified by CNBC, Mask Gates asked: “Do you still have a half-billion dollar short position against Tesla?”

Gates replied, “I’m sorry to say I didn’t close it. I’d like to discuss the possibilities for philanthropy.”

Musk replied, “Sorry, I can’t take your philanthropy seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company that is doing everything it can to solve climate change.”