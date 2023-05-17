European governments are creating an international registry of damage caused by the Russian invasion

Europe gathers in Iceland to show unity against Russia

One year after Russia’s expulsion, the leaders of the Council of Europe’s 46 member states are meeting this afternoon in Iceland for a nearly twenty-four-hour summit. The summit aims to increase the number of ways to hold Russia criminally accountable for the destruction and crimes caused by its occupation of Ukraine.

German President Olaf Scholz, who received Volodymyr Zelensky from Saturday, Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak or his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni will take the European family to Reykjavík. Mr. Zelensky, who is wrapping up his European tour, will only intervene via video conference.

Whatever the outcome of this battle, Europe is seeking to show its unity in standing by Q, which promises to be difficult in the face of Russia’s fortified positions. “How long will we support Ukraine”, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen reaffirmed on Monday. And “Nothing will be done in Ukraine without Ukraine”He promised, at a time when Kyiv is worried about being pushed by its allies to negotiate with Moscow if the country does not quickly achieve expected military victories.

A round table and dinner of European leaders should be mentioned “How the Council of Europe can actively help Ukrainians to become members of this great European democratic family”Elysee insists