Fighter jets promised by Slovakia delivered to Kyiv

: Who is Vladimir Kara-Moursa, the Russian dissident sentenced to 25 years in prison? The historian, winner of the 2022 Vaclav-Havel Human Rights Prize, was sentenced today. “High Treason”broadcasting “Fake News” and illegal work for an organization “undesirable”. Many Western countries have condemned the severity of the punishment. Francinho looks back on the journey of this man, already a victim of two poisons.



: For the European Commission, the decisions taken by Poland and Hungary do not “Unacceptable”. Negotiations are underway between Kyiv and Warsaw to break the deadlock. The European Union suspended tariffs on all imports from Ukraine for a year in May 2022 and regulated itself to allow exports of its grain stocks after sea routes were closed by the sea bloc.

: The Slovak government has imposed a ban on grain and other food imports from Ukraine, following similar measures taken in Poland and Hungary on Saturday.

: For his part, journalist Ivan Kershkovich is also detained in Russia “Perfect Health”, According to the US ambassador.

: Trial of Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Mourza, sentenced to 25 years in prison. “Political Revenge” No “Justice has nothing to do with it”His Washington-based lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, denounces him.

• Thousands of Ukrainians await news of their relatives detained in Russia. Raphaël Godet, Fabien Magnenou and Mathieu Dreujou met these mothers or soldiers’ wives in Mykolaiv, who shared their doubts and hopes.

• The liftoff of SpaceX’s Starship rocket is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., directly following the launch.

Sector-wise, where have prices increased the most in the past year? Starring Geraldine Houdeyer and Theo Uhart.

: “I believe that Vladimir Kara-Murza is being persecuted for political reasons. I want to express my support to him and his family members. I am very worried about his health.”.

His opponent, Alexei Navalny, was jailed in Russia“Illegal, dishonest and simply fascist” Sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza.

: “We renew our call for the release of Vladimir Kara-Moursa and over 400 political prisoners in Russia”.

Washington ruled that Russian dissident Vladimir Gara-Moursa was convicted. Affected “A Campaign of Intensified Repression”.

: Due to logistical problems, grain stocks from Ukraine are piling up on Polish soil, causing prices to fall. So Warsaw has decided to close the door to Ukrainian grain until June 30 and Hungary has taken the same decision. In this article we explain everything to you.

: “It is important to underline that trade policy is an exclusive competence of the EU and unilateral measures are not acceptable.”

The European Commission is acting after Poland and Hungary decided to ban imports of Ukrainian grain. Both countries accuse the exchanges of distorting agricultural markets.

: It’s the UN’s turn to plead for liberation “without delay” Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Mourza was sentenced to 25 years in prison. “No one should be deprived of their liberty for the exercise of human rights“UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Dürk said.

: “This ruling, like many others, is intended to stifle, exclude and stifle critical voices.”

The same story on the Berlin side, condemning “With the greatest determination” Vladimir Kara-Murza was denounced and called for his release.

: Western countries react after Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Mourza was sentenced to 25 years in prison. London demands it “Instant Release” and announcing the invitation of the Russian ambassador.

: “Since the start of the conflict, 180,000 Ukrainians have passed through France”, according to the French Office for Immigration and Integration. At franceinfo, its director believes “100,000 and 110,000” Ukrainians live in France.

: Lydia Odekova has been sober for almost a year. His son, a Ukrainian fighter, was captured in Mariupol and transferred to Russia. Like her, thousands of Ukrainians await news of their relatives detained in the neighboring country. With Fabien Magnenou and Mathieu Dreujou, we met in Mykolaiv these mothers or wives of soldiers, who share their doubts and hopes.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / France Televisions)