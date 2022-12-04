Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All skins, emotes, and other cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass packed with over 100 rewards waiting to be unlocked in full between now and the end of the season. This season’s battle pass comes with some of the game’s hallmarks, like several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers – this time featuring the heroes of two other popular video games. Here we’ll be sharing images of each Battle Pass item so you can check it out while you’re downloading the update, while you’re away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge if it’s worth your V-Bucks.

The biggest character in Chapter 4 Season 1 is a matter of opinion, but there are a few potential candidates. Finally, The Doomslayer, from id Software’s Doom series, makes its debut, as does Geralt of Rivia, the main protagonist in The Witcher games, books, and Netflix TV series, though the Fortnite look looks like a collaboration that uses CD Projekt Red’s portrayal of the hero.

For the Hounds, Gino makes his long-awaited debut. The apparent true leader of the imagined order, Gino is a character who brings with him major story ramifications, even we can’t definitively say what these are now. IO and The Seven have long been at odds, and with The Paradigm possibly turned off for the foreseeable future, Team Geno may strike while their opponents are shorthanded.

There are also several original Fortnite characters making their debut, including another in a proud line of “goth girls” of epic making, and a guy who seems really excited about the new motorcycles arriving on the island this season. For a full look at these seasons, skins, emotes, background color, pickaxes, paths, and more, check here.