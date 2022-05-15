Franசois Bairo promises not to accept a “ministerial post” in the direct next government.

Find all of our live #politics here

: We always learn in portraiture Parisian Jean Castex dedicates that he never picked up his card at LREM. “I want to take a step away from national political life and do politics differently.”Justifies the future former prime minister.

: Reporter The world Mention a critical article in Germany Der Spiegel On Jean-Luc Mélenchon, particularly described “Germanopop”.

: “I’m going back to my Pyrenees, I have to repaint my shutters and my rails that were blown away for two years.. “

Hope of Jean Costex Parisian When baking, after 680 days in Matignon.

: @ curieuxdu38 I am not in the head of Emmanuel Macron, but the custom dictates that a president should have an official portrait only at the beginning of his first term. However, Franசois Mitterrand or Jacques Chirac, who created the two of them, Gave the pose only once.

: Hello. In my current collection, do you know if the second official portrait of the President is planned or if you are with the first portrait for the second five year term?

: Geneva Nothing, and guess what, that’s why we didn’t talk about it. If we know anything, trust us we will not hesitate to take the (wow) train; 😉

: Do you have any new information about the appointment of Catherine Vaughan as Prime Minister? Thanks

: Let’s see the message:

லாந்து Finland has announced its candidacy “Historical” For NATO, before a decisive meeting in Sweden, with the aim of a possible application for simultaneous membership of both countries. Despite last-minute hostility from Turkey, NATO member states are hopeful of finding a consensus on the integration of Finland and Sweden. Follow our lives.

⁇ The health crisis will not eventually leave North Korea. Fifteen new deaths Due to “Fever” The country’s first Govt-19 case was registered three days after it was officially announced, according to the official government agency KCNA. The death toll now stands at 42, while 820,620 cases have been reported (compared to 524,440 the previous day).

: Jean-Luc Mélenchon also wants to raise the minimum wage to 1,500 euros a month, whereas he proposes to raise it to 1,400 euros. This increase of 100 euros takes into account price inflation, the former presidential candidate notes. The net monthly amount of the minimum wage, which increased in early May, is now over 1,300 euros.

: In France 3, Jean-Luc Mலlenchon stated that he was opposed to Ukraine’s entry into the European Union. “Until we build social harmony from above”, Especially in pay. “It simply came to our notice then [au sein de La France insoumise], There are areas where there is a minimum wage. “The head of LFI explained.

: Clementine Autain defended herself for what she wanted on BFMTV “Protect” Former legislator Taha Bouhafs targeted by an internal investigation into La France insoumise For sexual violence. The MP specifically explained that the LFI was waiting to talk about his testimonies The victims are said to be In order to protect them in this situation “They are in pain and fear at the scale of the matter. “

: In LCI, Fran பிரான்ois Bairo promised “I will not accept” Position in the first government of Emmanuel Macron’s new five-year term. “I was blocked by the Minister of Justice as an episode for shocking reasons”, Recalled the head of the modem. He Had to resign in June 2017A month after taking office at the Chancellery, a preliminary investigation into his political party’s parliamentary aides began.

: Let’s see the message:

கடைசி Last-minute opposition to the integration of Turkey, Finland and Sweden, which are members of NATO, creates uncertainty at the end of the process. “I hope the partners we have will look at our members in this alliance with a constructive and positive outlook.”However, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana announced that she was optimistic about the possibility of reaching a consensus. Follow our lives.

⁇ After the victory of the Eurovision song contest, Ukraine is preparing for decisive battles in the Donbass, hoping to win after the Russian setbacks in the front row. Russian forces are trying to advance in this strategic east, and Moscow has been pursuing its main objective since the withdrawal of its troops from the vicinity of Kyiv at the end of March.

⁇During a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Emmanuel Macron and the new President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Ben Saeed, reaffirmed their desire to strengthen the already highly advanced strategic partnership between the two countries. The French president was the first Western leader to pay tribute to the late Emirati President Khalifa bin Saeed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday.

⁇Pope Francis has declared ten members of the Church “saints”.Thousands of believers from around the world gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Rome, including Charles de Foucault, a monk in the desert. Of these ten “justified” were the French clergyman Mary Riviere (1768-1838) and Caesar de Bus (1544-1607) and the Dutch clergyman and journalist Titus Brandma, known for their commitment to Nazi propaganda during World War II.

: Emmanuel Macron congratulated him “For his election” The day before and in the place of his estranged brother “He expressed his determination to continue and improve everything they have done together over the past five years.” “The United Arab Emirates is France’s strategic partner, as evidenced by the level of our cooperation in various fields, including security, culture and education. “The president said in a statement on the exchange.

: Arriving in Abu Dhabi early in the morning, Emmanuel Macron went to the Palace, where he was welcomed by the country’s new president and strong man, Mohammed Ben Saeed, known as “MBZ”. During an interview, the two leaders reaffirmed their desire to strengthen the already highly advanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

: Please note that the political rule of the United Arab Emirates is somewhat specific dear @Ulycle. It is actually a monarchical federation, with each of the seven emirates having its own government agencies Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In particular, they have powers over security, safety, education and health. The Supreme Council, with seven emirs, is the highest state body. It elects the president for five years, who is still a member of Abu Dhabi’s al-Nahyan clan.

: Hello, Why are you talking about the President of Emirates? Isn’t he a king ?!

: “The country is not arrogant, it is its political class.”

Will a woman be assigned to Matiknon? Congratulations to Edith Greisson, the only person to have served as Prime Minister of France (between 1991 and 1992). “Very brave” To a potential future head of government And achieves “The Magnificence of the Political Class” Published in an interview with French JDD. “They gave me words I never said, they constantly criticized me, they commented on my pants. Says the former socialist leader.

: To pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Saeed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. He was respected by all for the values ​​of peace, openness and dialogue he embodied. My support to the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates and the people of the Emirates. https://t.co/dLxKLS7Kfb

: Emmanuel Macron arrives in Abu Dhabi “To pay tribute” To Khalifa bin Saeed Al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who died on Friday. The country’s new president posted a message on Twitter with a photo congratulating his brother, Mohammed bin Zayed.

