GameStop Hosting Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale on Select Games

Len Houle April 16, 2023 1 min read

Posted April 16, 2023 by Brian (@employee) in the news

GameStop buy 1 get 1 free

GameStop has kicked off a small but notable buy one, get one free sale that includes a number of first-party items converts games.

In terms of Nintendo published titles, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl are among the highlights. A few third-party games like Octopath Traveler II (which is reduced to $44.99 by the way) are also included. This is also combined with some games from other platforms as well, so you can mix and match.

GameStop hasn’t indicated how long the buy 1, get 1 free will last, but it should last for next week or until supplies last. The official page is located here.

One more thing we’ll also mention is a pair of amiibo at the lowest prices yet. Metroid Dread amiibo 2-pack and Zelda & Loftwing from Skyward Sword HD are $5 each. You can take advantage of the deal here.

