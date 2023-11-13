George Kittle impressed with Brock Purdy’s response to adversity in 49ers win – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 49ers’ 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Everbank Stadium was a bounce-back game for quarterback Brock Purdy.

His outstanding performance did not surprise his colleague George Kittle one bit.

Purdy had a nearly perfect game, completing 19 of his 26 attempts for 296 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a rating of 149.8. The midfielder also distributed the ball around completed passes to seven different goals.

“I come back to this,” Kittle said. “Brock started over 40 games in college. He had the highs, he had the lows. He dealt with mistakes. He had bad games in college.

“His confidence is still there, and that’s all I wanted him to keep doing. He knows how to bounce back.”

Purdy did not collapse during the club’s three-game skid but simply made some poor decisions that caused turnovers. The sophomore play-caller has thrown five interceptions through three games after not turning the ball over once through the first five contests of the season.

“I don’t think Brock played bad the last two games,” Kittle said. “Yes, sure, there’s a shot or two he might want to get back, but looking at the tape, he’s still playing at a high level in those three weeks that we lost.

“Only this time we were able to not turn the ball over, and we didn’t get penalties, so we were able to be out there, and you can see the type of midfielder Brock is.”

Kittle was Purdy’s top receiver on Sunday, catching three of his four targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. His second-highest yardage total and fourth-highest touchdown of the season.

Purdy and the 49ers’ offense committed no turnovers and forced their counterparts on the defensive side into four quick points. While there are plays that Purdy and the offense would like to take back, the group will return to Santa Clara happy to watch game film for the first time in a month.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast