Germany will authorize the replacement of Leopard tanks and supply 14 tanks

Cover Image: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in front of a Leopard 2 tank during a visit to a military base in Bergen, Germany on October 17, 2022. Fabian Bimmer / Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the German Parliament on Wednesday, January 25 at 1 p.m. Importantly, the possible announcement of the supply of Leopard heavy tanks to Ukraine, which insists on defending itself against a Russian invasion.

Importantly, the possible announcement of the supply of Leopard heavy tanks to Ukraine, which insists on defending itself against a Russian invasion. Two German media outlets, the Spiegel and NTV news channel, Mr. Scholes promised to give his approval.

Mr. Scholes promised to give his approval. “Discussions must end with results” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized on Tuesday evening. “Allies have required number of tanks” In his daily speech, he said that it was necessary for Kiev to win against Moscow.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized on Tuesday evening. “Allies have required number of tanks” In his daily speech, he said that it was necessary for Kiev to win against Moscow. Boris Pistorius is Germany’s new defense minister The announcement was made during a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “Allies who have Leopard tanks on standby are openly encouraged to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks”. NATO leader praised “Clear Message” M. By Pistorius.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “Allies who have Leopard tanks on standby are openly encouraged to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks”. NATO leader praised “Clear Message” M. By Pistorius. “Such births do no good” Russian-German relations, on the other hand, were answered by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russian-German relations, on the other hand, were answered by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In Ukraine, senior officials have been removed from office Tuesday in a corruption case related to military supplies. A total of five regional governors, four deputy ministers and two government agency heads will leave their posts, in addition to the deputy head of the presidential administration and the deputy attorney general.

Tuesday in a corruption case related to military supplies. A total of five regional governors, four deputy ministers and two government agency heads will leave their posts, in addition to the deputy head of the presidential administration and the deputy attorney general. Volodymyr Zelensky justified these decisions on Tuesday evening , “need” to get “Strong State”. “It is fair, it is necessary for our security and it helps our relations with European institutions”He emphasized in his daily address.

, “need” to get “Strong State”. “It is fair, it is necessary for our security and it helps our relations with European institutions”He emphasized in his daily address. On the front lines, two British aid workers died. Chris Barry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, who had been missing for days, were killed trying to evacuate shelled residents of Solader in eastern Ukraine, their families announced Tuesday evening.

