Happy with your PS Plus Essential games for May 2023?

@Kundalini I went up 333 to be fair, I only picked Origins and Odyssey because they were so cheap, which got me into their games after only playing a few of them anyway, so there’s no idleness with them. I don’t think I’ll be playing more than one or two a year

RR I didn’t really notice the microtransactions, since it’s mostly cosmetic, there’s a locked game mode (BMX tricks) so this is a bit of fun because BMX actually feels quite unique (so I guess that’s why it’s locked, maybe it took more development) But as far as snow and downhill events and bike tricks, it’s all free. You can unlock some random cosmetics anyway, and I don’t see any reason to actually spend on cosmetics even if nothing unlocks for free, I don’t understand why people would bother, but yeah, it’s good casual fun in the short term. I didn’t play any this week, but I might come back from time to time.

Also, the way they approach the world and feel of the live lobby is great, and the world really does feel for the people, even if sometimes they’re just ghosts from previous rounds, and not always real, real players in the moment. It adds to the feel of the multiplayer world.

I think there was some sort of story building event too, but since I’m ignoring most of the dialogue I’m doing what I feel like at the time, and I have no idea if it’s progressing into anything extra they keep yelling at me about.