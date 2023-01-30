How to enable the new Gmail packet tracking on Android and iOS

behind In November, Google announced that Gmail will directly display package and delivery tracking in your inbox. If this feature is not activated yet, you can enable it manually in Gmail settings.

This new Gmail package tracking shows when a delivery arrives directly in the Inbox view at the bottom of an email. There is a truck icon and “it’s coming.” [date]in green.

In addition, Gmail has redesigned the information that appears when you open a message. It’s now in a card with a dynamic color used for the background. In the top-left corner, you’ll get a preview of the image, its name, and the date it was delivered (“from carrier”) again. You may also see the store’s “order number” with the ability to copy quickly. Below that is an order timeline with shortcuts to Web Tracking Package and Order Details.

Compared to the previous design, you actually see less information with the “elements” broken off if you have multiple items.

When the feature was announced in early November, Google said it would roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks. Once available, there will be a “Track your packages in Gmail” card at the top of your inbox.

For those the card didn’t ask for, you can (on Android) open Gmail settings from the navigation drawer > Select your email address > scroll to “General” > Package Tracking – “Google will share tracking numbers for your packages with couriers. You’ll get status updates here in Gmail.”

On iOS, open a file Redesigned settings And go to “Data Privacy” near the bottom.

You can disable it if you prefer the old view, while Google plans to “proactively show delay rating and bring email to the top of your inbox” in the coming months. It’s also coming to Gmail on the web.

More on Gmail:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: