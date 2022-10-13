I’m glad I crossed the line

Kanye West doesn’t let it go.

Talk to Page Six Candice Owen’s new documentary screening left On Wednesday evening, West addressed all of the brands that have dropped him since his last social media statement, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase.

“Hey, if you call someone because of bad deeds, it means you are an anti-Semite. I am glad I crossed the boundaries of this idea so that we can talk openly about things like canceling a bank,” he told photographers, before calling himself “the richest black man in the world.” American History”.

West, 45, continued to talk specifically about JPMorgan Chase, but stopped when a truck drove past him. Then he decided to “speak at a different time”.

Earlier today, Owens herself revealed that JP Morgan Chase has given West until November To find a new banking institution to hold his company Yeezy which is worth billions of dollars.

“I was told that no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy Empire to deal with,” I tweeted With a picture of the notice.

The message stated, “Honey, we are sending this message to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (the Bank) has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

JP Morgan Chase is bringing down West after he made several anti-Semitic comments over the weekend.

West was recently brought down by JP Morgan Chase after his anti-Semitic comments. Keith Greiner / Page Six

On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy, in which he told him, “This is not a game. Emma uses you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.”

It was locked out of his account After a brief period.

West then took to Twitter where he proceeded to post, “I’m feeling a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going to die. They’re actually Jewish too, you’ve played with me and tried to get rid of anyone who goes against your agenda.”

It was Also locked from this account.



West was brought down by adidas after his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. Kanye West / YouTube

West was brought down by adidas after his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. Kanye West / YouTube next one

Close

Eagle fans have noticed a portrait of the Duke and Duchess…



Last week, adidas announced that their partnership with West was “under review” after the rapper The “White Lives Matter” shirt scandal.

“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation in particular, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company announced in a statement on Thursday. per CNBC.

“We will continue to be involved in managing the current product during this period.”

Ward West, 45, on the statement on instagramwriting, “F-K ADIDAS I’m ADIDAS. Adidas raped and stole my designs.”

Back in August, the West began to Speaking against the brand regarding his frustrations With the company, which allegedly made decisions about its cooperation without his consent.