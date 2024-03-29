March 29, 2024

Impressive images of the chair and its passengers blown away by winds of 110 kmph

Rusty Knowles March 29, 2024 1 min read

Images captured on Thursday afternoon in the Aosta Valley show areas shaken by powerful winds, although no injuries were reported.

An unexpected wind blew. At Breuil-Cervinia in the Italian Alps, skiers sitting quietly on Cretas chairlifts were surprised by wind gusts Thursday afternoon. “20-30 km/h to 110 km/h” In a few moments, according to the website dedicated to the Aosta Valley weather.

In a video posted by the weather site, several chairs can be seen swinging from right to left under the force of the blizzard, swinging at an impressive rate in the void. “Quick Close” Ski site verified “For security reasons”As the last passengers were getting ready to disembark.

On Thursday evening, the ski resort clarified that the incident was planned by the authorities the day before. “Due to sudden bad conditions the chairlift was already closed to the public and the last passengers reached the hill resort, She explains. All the people reached their destination without any problem. But with a good fear.

