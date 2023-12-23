December 23, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

In Kinshasa, the first trends of the elections are shown in the illuminated center

December 23, 2023

It was only on December 22, 2023 that the Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni) began revealing the first trends of the vote that began on December 20 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). An operation was carried out in “Bozolo”, a large medieval center located in Kinshasa.

From our special correspondent in Kinshasa,

A world-class Cheney inculcating a democratic culture. » In the corridors of the Athénée de la Gombe school and cultural complex in Kinshasa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni) promotes it. ” Inclusion, Transparency, Independence, Impartiality, Accountability, Professionalism »: This company is the most criticized keywords in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to be included in the ballot held on December 20 and 21, 2023.

To strengthen the image of the region's presidential, legislative, provincial and municipal elections, Ceni notably established a large interim center for the publication of results known as “Bosolo”.

The exterior of the Bozolo Ephemeral Center established by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Kinshasa on December 22, 2023. © David Khalfa/RFI

Inside this enormous marquee, three large screens sit at the back of the space, lined with carpets and lit by blue spotlights. This is where the scores of the 182 constituencies in the DRC – Rutsuru, Masisi and Guammouth constituencies that cannot be voted in due to insecurity – are to be revealed.

Marilyn Cassady, who manages Bosolo's logistics, explains: “ First, the Center is an instrument of transparency. Second, it is a tool to bring all stakeholders back into the electoral process. Here you have media, international organizations, international, national and local audiences. This center brings everyone together and everyone should participate. »

This is the center of truth in polling »

The complex is designed to accommodate up to 500 people with a large stage. At 9 p.m., Denis Khadima, Cheney's boss, goes there with part of his team. ” “Bozolo” in Linga means “Truth”. So this is the center of “truth” here. But, in fact, it is the core of the truth of the ballot boxHe says. The objective of this center is to bring together election evenings where election results are declared. “.

Organisers, spectators and media await the start of broadcast of the results of the general election in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 22, 2023.
Organisers, spectators and the media wait for the results of the general election in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, to begin broadcasting on December 22, 2023. © David Khalfa/RFI

Denis Kadima concludes: ” I've heard some talk about a messy election. We do not consider these elections to be chaotic. Time is not our friend and we believe that we have provided the best. The goal is not to seek perfection in order to be admired. The goal was to allow the Congolese people to participate in an open, competitive, democratic and credible process. […] Some people see a glass as half empty, while we see a glass as three-quarters full. »

Denis Khadima responds to criticism

Alexandra Branzian

At 9:20 PM, the first to appear on the screen. The beginning of a new long process for Céni and its agents.

