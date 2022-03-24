J.D. Makisch returns to Washington leaders for ‘unfinished business’

Washington’s leaders are running backwards JD Mikic He said he changed his mind about signing with the Buffalo Bills because he had “unfinished business” with his former team.

McKissic agreed to a two-year deal with Bills during the initial negotiation period, only to return to Washington when the team informed him he would agree to the offer. The commanders had not made him an offer before this period.

There are conflicting reports about what happened to persuade Makisić to return, and Bills general manager Brandon Bean expressed his frustration last week.

“Once you get an agreement, the agent is supposed to say it’s over,” Bean said. “And this agent did it. And this agent told the other club that it was over. But the other club did not back down.”

Sources told ESPN that Washington was under the impression that she would have the opportunity to match any show made by McKissic.

“Very crazy, I don’t remember,” Mikic said of that period. “My agents called to tell me what happened.

“You can’t ask for a better organization to be picked before, but I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we stopped, we felt like we were leaning…I had things I wanted to prove in Washington. My decision was to decide where I wanted to be. Buffalo Great organization, but I feel we can do great things here too.”

The leaders continue to sign during the free-agent tenure, reaching a two-year, $8.2 million deal to repel the onslaught. Cornelius LucasThat’s what Agent Dan Saffron told ESPN on Thursday.