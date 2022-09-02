September 3, 2022

Jane Fonda announces that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Roxanne Bacchus September 2, 2022 2 min read

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but vowed that chemotherapy wouldn’t slow her political activism.

Fonda, 84, said she is confident of overcoming this health crisis.

“So, dear friends, I have something personal that I want to share. I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy,” Posted on Instagram.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people are alive, so I feel very lucky.”

The celebrity actress also said she had a better chance of survival based largely on the privilege of having “health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment.”

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another, and a lot of them don’t get the quality health care I get, which just isn’t true,” she added.

Fonda, Best Actress Award Winner “Klute” and “Go home”, She told her supporters that this diagnosis wouldn’t slow her down.

“I will not allow any of this to interfere with my climate activism,” she said.

While Fonda has long been an activist for a range of liberal causes, in recent years she has been focusing her efforts on Climate change.

She was a regular at protests on Capitol Hill, wore a red coat and called for more attention to the world’s climate crisis.

Fonda says cancer and the climate crisis are linked.

“We also need to talk more about not just treatments but about causes so we can eliminate them,” she added. “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer.”

This is a developing story, please update here for updates.

David K. Lee is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

