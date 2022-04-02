Japan imposes new sanctions on North Korea after Asura missile

When the eyes of the world are on it Sanctions affecting RussiaReturns to Tokyo North Korea. The Japan It announced new sanctions on the country this Friday Intercontinental ballistic missile test Last week. This decision follows an appeal Washington Strict international action against Pyongyang.

Japan has already imposed a trade embargo on North Korea and barred its ships from entering as part of unilateral sanctions against Japanese ports. Pyongyang, But said on Friday that it would “appoint four teams and nine individuals involved in nuclear and missile development.” Japanese government spokesman Hirokasu Matsuno told reporters that these companies and individuals would be “subject to property freezing”.

“Monster Missile”

Tokyo’s decision came after a denial China And some Russia Washington should strengthen sanctions against Pyongyang, as it called on the UN Security Council last week in the wake of the shooting down of an armed North Korean ICBM missile. Nuclear.

On March 24, North Korea successfully launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), nicknamed the Hwasong-17. “Monster Missile”But US and South Korean intelligence concluded that it was actually a less advanced ICBM, tested in 2017, the Hwasong-15. However, the test shooter of this missile provoked the anger of Japan and the missile fell. Within its exclusive economic zone.