Jared Padalecki talks about a car accident, and “Walker” back to work

That sound I heard was like a collective sigh of relief from worry Jared Padalecki fans.

The Walker The star is speaking for the first time since his predecessor supernatural His colleague Jensen Ackles has revealed that Padalecki is recovering from what appears to be a very scary car accident. Both actors were scheduled to appear in supernatural conference in New Jersey last weekend, but Padalecki announced last Thursday that he would not be present. At Sunday’s event, Ackles explained, “He had a really bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

“Not only that, but he’s recovering at home, and the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is a stupor in my mind because I saw the car,” Ackles continued.

Following Ackles’ comments, fans took to Twitter to send their best wishes to Padalecki, who responded on Tuesday.

Hello everyone! “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” wrote Padalecki. Twitter, along with a picture of him and his daughter Odette. “I’m definitely on the mend and I hope to be back shooting later this week.” (TVLine show source tells it Walker Still shooting in the meantime.)

Padalecki went on to share his gratitude to his loved ones and fans. “I am very fortunate to have received the best care and to be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful to everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF,”

