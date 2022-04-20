Joe Alwyn Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Joe Alwyn remains silent about the status of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The British actor, 31, has refused to confirm or deny rumors about his engagement with his superhero girlfriend, 32. Interview with the Wall Street Journal. magazine Posted Wednesday.

“If I had a pound every time I think I was told I was engaged, I would have a lot of coins,” he told the publication.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t.”

Rumors that the couple had engaged or even secretly held the contract have been circulating on the internet for years.

In January 2020, Swift wore a A huge diamond ring on her left hand In her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” which sparked conversations. And back in December, fans were convinced that the pair had already stumbled after the singer He wore a wedding dress In her music video “Willow”.

However, Alwyn and Swift have been known to be private throughout their relationship.

“We live in a culture that people expect a lot from giving,” the “favorite” actor told WSJ.

“So if you don’t post all the time about what you’re doing, how you spend your day or how you make breakfast, does that make you aloof?”

Joe Alwyn has neither confirmed nor denied rumors of his engagement to Taylor Swift. Harry Carr for WSJ. magazine. , S.

Although Swift and Alwyn are private, she regularly writes about their past relationships in her songs. Edward Obi / SplashNews.com

Alwyn then admitted that he likes to “feel a little wary” in interviews or in “any kind of interactions”, but that it is “just an incomprehensible response to the culture we live in”.

“If you give it to them,” he concluded, “it only opens the door.”

Earlier this month, Alwin Share the same feelings In an interview with deersaying, “We live in a culture that is increasingly intrusive. … the more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give – something will be taken.”

He and Swift have been dating since 2016.