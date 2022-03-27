Lin-Manuel Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for virus

Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Twitter on Saturday that Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Oscars on Sunday, out of extreme caution after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus this weekend. He added that she was “fine,” and said he had tested negative.
Mr. Miranda won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney musical “Encanto.” It is the first song he wrote from beginning to end in Spanish, He told the New York Times, in February.
Besides his “Encanto” cast, Mr. Miranda says he will also cheer on the cast and crew of “Tick, Tick…Boom!” Which was the directorial debut of Mr. Miranda. He has received two Academy Award nominations – one for Andrew Garfield in the category of Best Actor and the other for Best Film Editing.
The last time Mr. Miranda, who created the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” was nominated at the Academy Awards, it was in 2017 for the song “How Far Will I Go” from the movie “Moana”. If he wins on Sunday, Mr. Miranda will join the Few of Hollywood celebrities who enjoy EGOT status – Those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – include Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend.
After last year’s Oscars party with separate seating areas, movie fans were too Hoping to return to normal life With this year’s concert, at her old home at the Dolby Theatre. (Last year’s show was held at Union Station in Los Angeles with less fanfare.) On Friday, the academy updated its Covid policies, saying in a press release that “those who test positive for Covid-19 are in the zero to five-day window. From the date of their first positive test they are not allowed to attend under any circumstances.”
