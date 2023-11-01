Lindsay Lohan is joining the Wallmart advertising team

Walmart is still trying to achieve “fetch.”

The giant retailer is hoping to draw new attention to its Black Friday deals by getting a jump on advertising around the annual holiday shopping event. To draw attention to the new offerings and lower prices, Walmart will unveil a series of commercials featuring members of the cast of the 2004 film “Mean Girls” reprising their roles — except now that they’re adults.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried are among the film’s cast returning. They are all portrayed as adults – and some of them have thriving ‘mean girls’.

“Walmart is really known for Black Friday, and we don’t intend to lose that position,” says Courtney Carlson, Walmart’s senior vice president of marketing, noting that the new commercials are “can’t miss” across both traditional advertising channels and social media. . Walmart in recent years has tried to expand the concept of “Black Friday,” the one-day retail rush that occurs the day after Thanksgiving, into the broader pre-holiday season. Many of their sales and deals appear online – at the beginning of the week

The ads launch on Wednesdays (the day the plastic from “Mean Girls” wears pink), with new iterations appearing every subsequent Wednesday during the month. Each week, a different member of staff will appear in an advert and social media post. Walmart wants to get its customers interested early in holiday shopping by offering great deals and prices ahead of the actual Black Friday, scheduled for November 24, and Cyber ​​Monday, scheduled for November 27.

“We think the fans will be very excited to see us after all these years. I know we’re excited for everyone to see what we’ve all done,” says Daniel Franzese, the actor who brought his character Damian Lee to life in the campaign.

The other actors were excited about the prospect of a cast reunion. “It was so nice to be back together after all these years. It was great to catch up with everyone,” Lohan says. “It was great to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. “It was so fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years,” says Chabert.

The large retail chain used a similar strategy in 2022. In a series of commercials coinciding with Black Friday, Walmart revived Mike Judge’s 1999 satirical film “Office Space,” using the talents of actors Gary Cole, who played the company’s notorious boss Bill Lomberg and Ajay Naidu, who played rebellious tech worker Sameer Naginanagar.

The company faced a challenge in recent weeks when a photo of the “Mean Girls” cast members leaked onto the web. Many who saw it thought they may have been given an intentionally revealing photo that could be part of a Super Bowl commercial. But Walmart’s Carlson says the photo “leaked legally” — not by design. “We’ve been very quiet,” she says, so as not to generate interest before the campaign debuts.