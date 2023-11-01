Actor Tyler Christopher dies at 50 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Originally appeared on H! Connected

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a soap opera star.

“Public Hospital“Alum Tyler Christopher He died On October 31 at the age of 50, he engaged his former co-star Maurice Benard Instagram. According to Benard, the cause of Christopher’s death was related to a sudden incident Heart issue.

The post began: “It is with great sadness that we announce the news of the death of Tyler Christopher.” “Tyler died this morning after suffering a heart attack in his San Diego apartment.”

Benard said Christopher — who played Nikolas Cassadine on the show from 1996 to 2016, alongside Sonny Corinthos — was a “gentle soul and a wonderful friend” to everyone he met.

“Tyler was a truly talented person who lit up the screen in every scene he performed and enjoyed bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Benard shared in his tribute. “Tyler was an advocate for mental health improvement and substance abuse treatment and spoke publicly about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are devastated by the loss of our dear friend and are praying for his children and father.”

Christopher won the day race Amy In 2016, he won the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the series “General Hospital”.

In addition to his work on the ABC medical drama, he portrayed Stefan DiMera on “Days of our livesFrom 2001 to 2019, she also appeared in the films “Thor: God of Thunder,” “Shouting Secrets,” “Out of the Black,” and “Pretty Broken.”

But outside of his entertainment career, Christopher’s favorite role was as a father.

“I will never take time with my children for granted again,” he wrote. Social media In the past year, “doing all the little things that didn’t seem so big before, but now mean everything to me.”

He continued, “There are no words to express my gratitude for an after-school dinner where they told me about their day. I have never enjoyed a trip to Target to pick out a toy or an afternoon at the movies. Playing with my kids “Kids have always brought the most happiness. I am grateful for this new chapter in my life for the time that allows me to be close to them. “

His children are already following in his footsteps, with daughter Boheme Christopher dancing in a production of “The Nutcracker” and son Grayson Christopher in a performance of “Matilda” last year.

At that time he was an actor He said He was cheering on his “precious little mouse”, Boheme, on opening night as he was “bursting with pride at this sweet girl”. As for his son, he is He added“He will definitely shine on stage. A proud dad moment for sure.”

Christopher was married to Eva Longoria From 2002 to 2004 and Brian Pedigo from 2008 to 2021.