Live – Ukraine: “Priority is very clearly support,” Macron promises.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called on the sidelines of a G7 meeting on the Italian island of Capri to explore “creative” ways to use Russian assets frozen abroad to fund Ukraine's defense.

“Russian assets in the UK, Europe and elsewhere are frozen and Ukraine needs to find ways to use those assets to help defend itself,” he said. “It's important to try to agree” on how to do that, he said. “I have no doubt that we will find a way, but we have to be creative and we have to be flexible,” he continued.

The reports come after several calls in the US and Europe to set up a fund for Ukraine using billions of dollars of Russian assets frozen in the West after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.