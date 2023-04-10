Live Ukraine war: kyiv will soon run out of ammunition, according to leaked US documents

Burn one’s boats
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, accuses Moscow of carrying out a “scorched earth policy” in the east of the country, particularly in Baghmouth. A tactic, according to him, already used in Syria (especially by Wagner). “It involves the destruction of buildings and positions by artillery and airstrikes,” he explained. Reuters.
Religion at the heart of Russian strategy
According to the Institute for War Studies, Russia could rely on religion to plan its attacks in the coming days. For example, Moscow could use Orthodox Easter (April 16) to call for a ceasefire delaying a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A proliferation of attacks in Maringa
In its daily update, Britain’s Ministry of Defense assessed that Russia had “mostly intensified armored strikes” around Maringa in the Donetsk region. The city had already been “largely destroyed by artillery,” describes the same source.
American Hospital for the Handicapped
The Protes Foundation, located in Minneapolis (Minnesota), provides prosthetic limbs to Ukrainian veterans who have been amputated in the war. They allow hope to return to an almost normal life. He went to Paris to meet his fighters who had come for treatment in America to be read here.
Will Ukraine run out of ammunition soon?
Some of the leaked US documents show that Ukraine will run out of missiles and ammunition in the next few weeks. As detailed in Guardian, documents dated from late February show that with the current utilization rate at the time, the S-300 anti-aircraft systems could be operational as early as May. But, as we explained, the authenticity of all the leaked documents is yet to be confirmed.
What is the impact of the leak of US documents?
The US Department of Justice is trying to assess the risks associated with the leak of classified documents related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the security of the US and its allies. These documents, circulating on social media – US intelligence assessments and reports – could be valuable to Moscow. Some of these documents may be forged, but US officials admit that most of the competing reports are circulating in US power centers.
Georgia: Thousands rally in Tbilisi against the government and against Moscow
Thousands of opposition supporters rallied outside parliament in Tbilisi on Sunday, amid criticism of the government over alleged pro-Russian authoritarian moves.
At the call of the main opposition United National Movement (UNM), founded by jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili, the demonstrators waved Georgian, Ukrainian and European Union (EU) flags and marched behind a large banner reading “For a European Future”. .
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Two migrants have died and about 20 are missing after a shipwreck in the Mediterranean.
Easter weekend gone wrong: After following GPS signs, they get stuck between two walls
In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni is a tough successor