– Live – War in Ukraine: New ceasefire expected from 8am.

On the fourteenth day of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military is putting pressure on the Ukrainian army. A new ceasefire to evacuate civilians is scheduled for 8 a.m. today. The United States on Tuesday decided to suspend Russia’s oil and gas imports. Follow all the information directly about the war in Ukraine.
6:49
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday denounced the use of nuclear “blackmail” to prevent the world from helping Ukraine, a “very dangerous” exercise, the head of the ICANN, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.
“I think this is a very scary time for nuclear weapons,” said Beatrice Finn, head of the International Campaign for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
5:31
Organizations for remote monitoring of nuclear material at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine have stopped sending data to the International Atomic Energy Agency (AEIA).
IAEA President Rafael Crosey – United Nations Nuclear Surveillance – “The remote transfer of data from security surveillance systems installed at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been cut off,” the IAEA said in a statement.
5:13 p.m.
As the United States continues its negotiations with Poland, it considers the plan to hand over Warsaw’s Mig-29s to the U.S. military and then hand them over to Ukraine as “not feasible,” a Pentagon spokesman announced on Tuesday.
“We do not believe that Poland’s proposal is feasible,” John Kirby said in a statement, adding that such an arrangement to help Ukraine militarily in the face of the Russian invasion “raises major concerns for NATO as a whole.”
