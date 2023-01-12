Miguel Rojas traded to the Dodgers from the Marlins

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have found a way to tackle the depth of their home turf, and it involves a familiar face.
The club announced Wednesday that Los Angeles has acquired Miguel Rojas from the Marlins in exchange for minor league player Jacob Amaya.
Rojas, who turns 34 on Feb. 24, is entering the final season of a two-year $10 million extension, with $5 million due in 2023. He is a Gold Glove finalist — including last season, when he ranked 98th. Percent of holdouts is above average, according to Statcast — plus a respected club captain.
Further, they’re reuniting with someone who earned his place in Dodgers history as a rookie in 2014. During the seventh inning of Clayton Kershaw’s no-hit pitch on June 18, 2014, Rojas made a stellar selection and threw at third base to keep the effort intact And let the ace finish the job.
It’s the glove business Rojas is best known for during his eight years with the Marlins, after he was traded there along with D. String Gordon and Dan Haren for Austin Barnes, Chris Hatcher, Andrew Heene and Kiki Hernandez in December 2014. Although he was a staple shortstop in Miami For most of that period, he also saw time in all three other positions.
On the offensive side, Rojas broke 0.265/.318/.366 during his time with the Marlins, as 2022 saw him post career-lows in nearly all offensive categories. He spent most of the second half of the season playing with a right wrist injury, though, eventually Debridement of his right wrist to remove cartilage in October.
After the Dodgers missed shortstops for popular clients in the market in the off-season, it looked like Gavin Lux would get the majority of the delegates there in 2023. That still may be the case, but at least Rojas is giving them some flexibility. In addition, Rojas also hits right-handed, while Lux hits left-handed.
Amaya, who is seen as an excellent shortstop with impressive discipline, is expected to make his major league debut during the 2023 season. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2017 draft. Amaya was on the Dodgers’ roster of 40 players, so no extra move needed for Rojas.
