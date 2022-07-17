Much of Europe is affected by the heat wave

An Air Tractor AT-802 water bomber flies near Bustelo in northern Portugal on July 16, 2022. Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP

Many western European countries, including France, continued to battle devastating forest fires on Sunday, with the effects of a heat wave expected to linger and which could lower several temperature records early next week.

In southwest France, the mobilization of firefighters to tackle the blazes has not weakened, particularly in the Gironde, where almost 11,000 hectares of forest have now been smoldering since Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 40 amid a general heat wave. degrees locally, according to Météo-France, which has put 15 sectors on red alert “heat wave” Another 51 people are on orange alert this Sunday.

Looks like Monday “Too hot in the west of the country”, Météo-France forecastsIt is expected to reach the 40 degree mark in Brittany, Lower Normandy, Aquitaine and western Occitanie.

Peace on the Iberian Peninsula

Portugal experienced a lull on the fire front on Sunday morning. A large focus, active and considered, near the municipality of Chaves in the north of the country “Almost under control” 90% of its perimeter according to the Portuguese Civil Defense. Nevertheless, almost all Portuguese territories presented danger on Sunday “at most”, ” very high “ Where “raised” Fire, especially in the central and northern interior.

On Sunday, no red heat warning was issued by the Portuguese Meteorological Agency. This is the first time since July 8 that temperatures in Portugal are not expected to exceed 40 degrees.

A firefighter battles a forest fire near the village of Erice, Portugal on July 15, 2022. Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP

According to the latest known report from the Portuguese Civil Defense, two people have died and sixty have been injured in a fire that broke out last week. According to his estimate, the fire has destroyed 12,000 to 15,000 hectares of forest and brush since the heat wave began.

In Spain, about 20 wildfires are still raging and out of control in different parts of the country, from south to northwest Galicia, where fires have so far destroyed 4,400 hectares this week, officials said.

Only 300 of the 3,000 were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency has predicted temperatures for Sunday “particularly high” Across much of Spain and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, the mercury is expected to reach 42 degrees in the northern city of Locrono and 40 degrees in Madrid and Seville.

UK red alert

Scammonton Reservoir in northern England on July 17. OLI SCARF / AFP

In Greece, firefighters battled an explosion Friday morning that forced the evacuation of seven villages in a rural area of ​​Rethymnon province on the island of Crete.

In the north of Europe, in England, the National Weather Service has issued the first warning “red” For overheating, caution “Danger to Life”. Temperatures in southern England will top 40 degrees for the first time on Monday or Tuesday, the Met Office said.

In the Netherlands, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced a national heat plan and smog warning on Sunday, predicting temperatures to rise to 35 degrees in the next few days. Temperatures up to 38 degrees will be recorded in some places in the south of the country on Monday and on Tuesday.

This heat wave is the second in a month in Europe. The proliferation of these events is a direct result of global warming, which increases the intensity, duration and frequency of greenhouse gas emissions.

Elsewhere in the world, extreme temperatures have also fueled wildfires, particularly in northern Morocco where one person died and half of the 4,600 hectares affected were left in smoke.

Western Canada is also in the grip of flames, with fires burning since Thursday in the Lytton area, northeast of Vancouver, already ravaged by a historic heat wave and devastating fires last year. The fire burned 1,500 hectares of forest and brush, destroyed several homes and prompted evacuations.