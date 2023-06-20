Netflix crew narrates shark attack in Hawaii

Netflix has been filming scenes for the series “Our Planet II” – a four-part documentary that looks at how climate change affects all living things. The documentary series premiered on June 14, and the film’s crew began detailing some of the harrowing events during the 2.5-year shoot.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Your horoscope for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Singer Bebe Rexha says she’s okay after being hit in the face on stage by throwing a phone
Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage after being hit in the face by a phone