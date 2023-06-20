Your horoscope for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Moon alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer to Leo.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

For the next four weeks, your focus will be on home, family, and your private life. For many, this will be an increased interaction with a parent. For others, the focus will be on real estate, residential moves, or redecorating and modernizing where you live.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your days will pick up pace in the next four weeks with a busy schedule of short trips, errands and appointments as well as increased interaction with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Many of you will study and learn more as well. I was busy!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Your focus on money, wealth, cash flow, and profits will be strong in the next four weeks. You will be more aware of taking care of what you have and making what you have work for you. On a deeper level, expect you to do some staring at your values ​​and what’s important in life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Not only will this window of time rejuvenate you, but it will also attract favorable people and opportunities to you.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You’ll be happy to play things on a low note for the next four weeks. Having said that, with fiery Mars in your sign, you’ll also have a proactive moment and go after what you want! (But well because Venus is also in your sign).

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because the sun will be sitting in the house of friendships. Enjoy hanging out with friends as well as making new friends. You will also get more involved in professional clubs, groups and associations.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun at the top of your chart will be shining on you (symbolically) throwing you into the spotlight. That’s good news! This means that people will like you even if you don’t do something special. (Use this to your advantage.)

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Take every opportunity to travel or expand your horizons in the next four weeks because that’s what you want to do. If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own city. You will also be thrilled to learn new things and study.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Although you’ll want to travel for pleasure, for the next four weeks you’ll have an intense focus on finances, joint property, taxes, debt, and inheritance. It will be important for you to tidy up these areas and resolve conflicts.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The Sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which only happens once a year. When it does, it means that symbolically, the Sun is now as far away from your sign as it can get all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. Therefore, you will need more rest.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You will be productive in the next four weeks because you will want to work hard and be as efficient and productive as possible. You’ll be applying the same high standards to your health, too, which is why you might start a new diet or exercise regimen.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Take every opportunity to play and enjoy social outings, including fun activities with the kids in the next four weeks because this will cheer you up. You want to do exactly what you want to do. This is the perfect time for a vacation.

If your birthday is today

Actor John Goodman (1952) shares your birthday. You are spontaneous, charming and entertaining. You are often dramatic and emotional. You should be around people with a warm heart and heads up. This year is about serving others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can support someone. Time to switch?