June 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Singer Bebe Rexha says she’s okay after being hit in the face on stage by throwing a phone

Roxanne Bacchus June 20, 2023 2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face and injured by a cell phone thrown from the audience at a show in his hometown of New York City Sunday night, and a man has been arrested, police said.

Police said the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter was taken to hospital after the phone hit her. A bruise and bandage above her left eye appeared in posts she made on social media on Monday.

“I’m fine, yeah, I feel fine,” she sang in a TikTok video, cutting from “I’m Good (Blue),” her latest song with DJ David Guetta.

Police said Rexha, 33, was on stage at Pier 17, a Manhattan rooftop venue, when the phone was thrown. And a video clip posted on social media showed the phone bouncing off the artist’s head, then Rexa grabbed her face and sank to her knees.

Nicholas Malvegna, 27, of New Jersey, was released without bail after going to trial Monday on assault, aggravated harassment and other charges. Each of them is either a misdemeanor or a violation.

According to a court complaint, Malvagna told a third party that he tried to hit Rexha with the phone at the end of the show because he thought “it would be funny.”

A letter seeking comment has been sent to his attorney.

Three-time Grammy Award nominee, Rexha is best known for songs like “I’m Good (Blue)”, “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, and “I Got You”. Raised in New York, she was a songwriter for other artists before becoming a solo star.

“What I’m learning is that not everyone will relate to you and understand you, and that’s okay,” she told the Associated Press. In April, shortly before the release of her latest album, “Baby”.

See also  Watch live: The Motion Picture Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather in celebration of Native American culture

She added, “I feel like you have to be your truest, truest version of yourself, because at the end of the day, if you try to change yourself so that other people like you, you’re not really who you are.”

She is then scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage after being hit in the face by a phone

June 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Pixar’s “Elemental” drops out, adding to the brand’s concern

June 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The first “Trooping the Color” parade for Britain’s King Charles

June 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Singer Bebe Rexha says she’s okay after being hit in the face on stage by throwing a phone

June 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Earth’s ‘Boring Billion’ – Study unveils 19 hours of days in Earth’s deep past

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Wake Forest beat the Tigers in the 2023 College World Series

June 20, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Asia markets were mixed as China cut major lending rates

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley