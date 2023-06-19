Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage after being hit in the face by a phone

Written by Mark Savage

BBC Music Correspondent

1 hour ago

photo caption, Bebe Rexha has yet to comment on the incident

Pop star Bebe Rexha walked off the stage during a concert Saturday after being hit in the head with a phone thrown by a fan.

She is later taken from the scene, apparently still in pain, her hand pressed to her face.

A video posted online showed a man being removed from the crowd by security personnel as fans shouted “This is assault”.

The singer, whose songs include I’m Good (Blue) and Mint to Be, has not yet addressed the incident.

Gossip website Pop Base quoted her mom as saying the star had received medical treatment and needed three stitches.

The BBC has contacted the REXA team for comment.

Skip Twitter content, 1 Allow Twitter content? This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask your permission before uploading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. You may like to read Twitter Cookie Policy And privacy policy before admission. To view this content, choose “Accept and Continue”. Accept and move on Twitter content end, 1

The star was at the end of her set at Pier 17 in New York when the accident happened.

She had previously invited a crying fan from El Salvador to the stage to sing “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy”. and running an impromptu version of Seasons after request from the audience.

Fans who attended the show expressed their disbelief about how the show ended. See also Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong says he's giving up his US citizenship: 'F---America'

“Still in shock 2 hours later,” one wrote on Twitter. “I saw something flying and it hit her. I thought it was a CD or a piece of paper until I saw it[r] He falls.”

Another added, “People were dressed in real clothes and were in a good mood because they were going to a concert, but this old man ruined everything.”

A third commented: “A very disturbing ending to an otherwise great show.” “I hope that you are well ,”

stage projectiles

There has been a growing trend of fans throwing their phones on stage in hopes that the artists will take a selfie and return the phone.

However, he was hit in the eye by a bunch of Skittles during a set in Los Angeles, and he spent the remainder of his show rinsing his eye with water.

N-Dubz star Tulisa had her sunglasses cut off by a fan’s phone at one of the band’s reunion gigs in Glasgow.

David Bowie reportedly decided to take a break from touring in 2004 after he was hit in the eye with a lollipop.

The hard candy – known locally as “love on a stick” – was supposedly thrown in as an act of affection, but caused the singer great inconvenience.

He backed off the runway, bowed, and was assisted by his determined staff, before returning to the microphone and swearing at the offender.

Explaining that he only had one good eye after a childhood fight, he said, “The other eye has become a little more ornamental than it used to be… Fortunately, I’ve got the bad eye.”

Regaining his composure, he announced plans to punish the audience with “a concert longer than planned”. See also Producers Guild Awards 2022 Winners (Live Update)