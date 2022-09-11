September 11, 2022

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on September 11, 2022

Roxanne Bacchus September 11, 2022 4 min read

There is much to support the reasons why we do not have the easiest days today, and that is because we are practically under siege due to rioters and hostile crossings.

With our Moon in Aries, Uranus the Sun, Moon’s resistance, Mercury, and Mars hexagonal, we’re looking at a day made up of misunderstandings, frustrations, blocking out, and missteps.

The Sun, seeing Uranus, will make us believe our lies, while the Moon in Aries will make us stand firm in that lie. Today we are insurmountable. Stubborn and unwilling to learn.

We might think we’re doing the right thing today because our vision would be so one-sided and arrogant that we’re not open to hearing other viewpoints.

In love, this means fights and annoying arguments with the one we love. At work, this can begin to unravel the safe posture. We need to think before we speak today because it is important for us to know that we can do serious harm if we say the wrong thing.

We might feel a little left out today for coming a little too far, even if what we’re striving for is something we think is good. This is the touch of Uranus. We stick to our beliefs but no one understands us.

