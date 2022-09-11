The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on September 11, 2022

There is much to support the reasons why we do not have the easiest days today, and that is because we are practically under siege due to rioters and hostile crossings.

With our Moon in Aries, Uranus the Sun, Moon’s resistance, Mercury, and Mars hexagonal, we’re looking at a day made up of misunderstandings, frustrations, blocking out, and missteps.

The Sun, seeing Uranus, will make us believe our lies, while the Moon in Aries will make us stand firm in that lie. Today we are insurmountable. Stubborn and unwilling to learn.

We might think we’re doing the right thing today because our vision would be so one-sided and arrogant that we’re not open to hearing other viewpoints.

In love, this means fights and annoying arguments with the one we love. At work, this can begin to unravel the safe posture. We need to think before we speak today because it is important for us to know that we can do serious harm if we say the wrong thing.

We might feel a little left out today for coming a little too far, even if what we’re striving for is something we think is good. This is the touch of Uranus. We stick to our beliefs but no one understands us.

and with Moon in Aries, we tend to believe in ourselves more, which is great and isolated, as today shows us how misunderstood good intentions can be. We believe in ourselves, but nobody gets the big deal, and so we feel rejected. can not win!

What three zodiac signs will have approximate horoscopes on September 11, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

You have a little energy in your hands on this day, September 11th, and you may find that your ant feelings may lead you to trouble. You do not really want to start a fight, but you feel that everything around you is very satisfied; You really want problems to start, although you don’t necessarily call it that.

In your mind, you’re in the mood excite peopleTo make them think but they didn’t ask for it, and your provocation is unwelcome. It’s like Moon in Aries brings out a boring side of you and now all you want to do is roll around people just to get them to get into a “fun” argument with you.

You love to argue, and today, you might even be tempted to drop some of your clever insults. What a killer blow between friends, eh? This is your position today. You’ll go after a friend, make him feel like trash, and then you’ll get your evil little victory.

2. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

It’s hard enough to associate your sign directly with the Moon, and the Moon, today, takes a lot of fun associating it with the passive transit on hand. You will feel this internally and will want to express it externally, which will take the form of your criticism of a coworker or acquaintance.

It’s as if you want to test your strength today, Cancer horoscope. You feel as if people don’t take you seriously, or worse – they are I think you are an easy taskSomeone they can throw away if they’re no good to you.

You’re tired of feeling this way, but you don’t have a specific focal point, or rather, any particular person to blame for feeling this way, and thus, you take it on people you wouldn’t necessarily have to see on a regular basis.

This could mean that you turn to social media to find someone you don’t know who will deal with your assaults. You need a punching bag today, but you are afraid to face the real people in your life. Today, you turn to strangers for your release.

3. Aquarius

(20 January – 18 February)

With the Sun in Uranus, you feel confident in who you are, and while others may not feel confident about who you are, you feel very good about it. You have it in mind that if someone can’t understand you, they have to hit the road and get out of your face.

You feel special today, but something new is happening here; In your attempt to become truly and original you, you become selfish and stingy.

Something happened to you recently that changed you, and while you want to see that change beneficial, all it really resulted in is that you are now able to turn people away faster.

Yes, you are unique and amazing, but now you get a little snooty. Yes, you are developing a file elite positionAnd, today, during the Moon in Aries, you’re going to piss off some friends who might think they aren’t friends with you anymore. is this what you want?

